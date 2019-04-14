BidaskClub Lowers Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.75%. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

