BidaskClub Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a negative net margin of 8,856.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 501,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,781 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

