BHP Group PLC (SWX) (BLT) Receives GBX 1,853.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (SWX) (LON:BLT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,853.57 ($24.22).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

