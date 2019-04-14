Bemis (BMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bemis’ results will gain from focus on Agility plan, improving operating performance and business expansion. While the U.S. Packaging and Rest of World Packaging Segments will witness top and bottom-line growth in 2019, the Latin America business revenues and profits will remain flat. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The pending merger of Amcor and Bemis will create a global leader in consumer packaging, with a broader product portfolio and enhanced operating capabilities. However, there remain risks related to the merger as it is subject to conditions and termination fees if it falls through. Further, Bemis’ performance will be hurt by elevated expenses and headwinds from currency and freight costs.”

Get Bemis alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bemis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bemis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NYSE BMS opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.04 million. Bemis had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bemis will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 740.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 87,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 91.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 223,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 107,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bemis (BMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.