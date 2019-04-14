Beetle Coin Trading 39.6% Higher Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $364,004.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 181,874,915 coins and its circulating supply is 180,737,763 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

