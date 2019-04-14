Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond outperformed the industry in the past three months. Moreover, the company is progressing well to accomplish the long-term financial targets. It expects moderating declines in operating profit and earnings per share in fiscal 2018 and 2019. Further, management estimates earnings per share of about $2 for fiscal 2018. Additionally, gains from transformation efforts and other customer-centric initiatives are likely to aid results. Notably, the company has a solid earnings surprise trend, with beat in four of the last five quarters. However, the company has been battling margin pressures for 10 straight quarters now, driven by lower merchandise margin and higher SG&A expenses. In fiscal 2018, margins will continue to remain weak owing to higher spending in the customer value proposition and the digital channels. Further, the company is witnessing soft comps, which is expected to dip 1% in fiscal 2018.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Citigroup raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.86. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

