Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

