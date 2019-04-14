Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 129,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 270.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

BDX stock opened at $246.71 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

