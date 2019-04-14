Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.12.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

