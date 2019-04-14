Barclays Reiterates €5.50 Price Target for Ceconomy (CEC1)

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.21 ($4.89).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €8.68 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.