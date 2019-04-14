Barclays PLC Sells 780 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,509,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $267.76 on Friday. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $335.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

