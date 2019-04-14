Barclays PLC Has $41,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,782,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.58. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

