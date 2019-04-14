Barclays Increases The Sage Group (SGE) Price Target to GBX 550

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 609.58 ($7.97).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 705.60 ($9.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.04. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 716.80 ($9.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £30,159 ($39,408.08). Also, insider D. Blair Crump sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £73,653.68 ($96,241.58).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.