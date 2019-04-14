Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,522 Shares of Weibo Corp (WB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,054,000 after buying an additional 329,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $161,521,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $104,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 477,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Weibo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 477,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

