Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,547 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,239,000 after acquiring an additional 82,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH opened at $23.49 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.68.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

