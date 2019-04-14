Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.55 Million Stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Groupon were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $147,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after buying an additional 2,895,875 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 19.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after buying an additional 1,871,669 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Groupon by 26.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,358,195 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 899,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after buying an additional 899,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.50 on Friday. Groupon Inc has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $799.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.54 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

