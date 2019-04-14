Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CVS Health (CVS)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CVS Health to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.61.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

