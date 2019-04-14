Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,786 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,496 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,390,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 274,133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 96,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $51.57 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

