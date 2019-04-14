Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.17 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,760,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,775,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,760,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,624,000 after acquiring an additional 235,459 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush set a $269.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,708. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

