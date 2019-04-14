Baader Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Brenntag (BNR)

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.46 ($62.16).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €47.54 ($55.28) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

