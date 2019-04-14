Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.15 ($72.27).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €53.30 ($61.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

