Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $462.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.