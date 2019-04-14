Avinger (AVGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Avinger stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.13. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 358.74% and a negative return on equity of 353.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Avinger comprises approximately 0.1% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

