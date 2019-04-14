Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) & Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Financial Comparison

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 10.7, suggesting that its share price is 970% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% Miragen Therapeutics -389.97% -51.82% -41.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avant Diagnostics and Miragen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Miragen Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 617.91%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Miragen Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 2.70 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics $8.39 million 10.91 -$32.70 million ($1.10) -2.69

Avant Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Miragen Therapeutics.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats Avant Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

