Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.96. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

