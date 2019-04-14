Atlassian (TEAM) PT Raised to $125.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

TEAM opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,609.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.85. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,863,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 797,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,973,000 after buying an additional 650,185 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 573,892 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,235,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after buying an additional 300,044 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

