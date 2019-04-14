Atlassian (TEAM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Atlassian to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

TEAM stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,609.71, a P/E/G ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Atlassian by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

