ASV (ASV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
ASV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASV in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.
Shares of ASV opened at $2.47 on Thursday. ASV has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About ASV
ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.
