ASV (ASV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASV in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get ASV alerts:

Shares of ASV opened at $2.47 on Thursday. ASV has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASV. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in ASV by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ASV by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASV by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 601,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ASV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in ASV by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.