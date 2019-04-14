Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,307 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,837.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGO opened at $46.41 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

