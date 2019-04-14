Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 11th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,889.33 ($37.75).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,527 ($33.02) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

