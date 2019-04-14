Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,245,000 after acquiring an additional 344,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $22.81 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Associated Banc from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

WARNING: “Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/associated-banc-corp-asb-shares-bought-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.