Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Receives $21.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $849,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,248.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,055,542 shares of company stock worth $16,847,293. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 263,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,922,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

