Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP Sells $3,813,977.40 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.15, for a total transaction of $3,813,977.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $3,332,794.32.

On Monday, February 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $2,519,440.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $326.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 109.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,663 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 336.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

