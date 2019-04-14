Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,459,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $10,732,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/arete-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.