Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,574,592 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 6,935,168 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,791,209 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a net margin of 64.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

