Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Sidoti set a $35.00 price objective on Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph G. Darling bought 1,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $132,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 99,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 613.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.