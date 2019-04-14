Analyzing Rapid7 (RPD) and Domo (DOMO)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Rapid7 alerts:

This table compares Rapid7 and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $244.09 million 10.31 -$55.54 million ($1.01) -51.90 Domo $142.46 million 7.08 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -4.06

Rapid7 has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -22.76% -57.61% -10.81% Domo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 13 1 2.94 Domo 0 1 7 0 2.88

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.25%. Domo has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.40%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Rapid7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Domo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries for cyber security; InsightOps, which simplifies IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting by centralizing data from customers' network into a secure location; and Komand software. Further, the company provides consulting services in the areas of cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.