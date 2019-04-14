Analyzing Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) & Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics -5,281.08% -48.35% -38.03% Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -206.46% -153.74%

Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crispr Therapeutics and Aevi Genomic Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 2 3 6 0 2.36 Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $46.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Crispr Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crispr Therapeutics is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Aevi Genomic Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $3.12 million 635.24 -$164.98 million ($3.44) -11.02 Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.83) -0.25

Aevi Genomic Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crispr Therapeutics. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient. The company is also developing CTX101, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting CD19-positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing earlier stage allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; hemoglobinopathies to treat other diseases, including Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease; programs that are in preclinical development for indications, including glycogen storage disease Ia and hemophilia; and programs targeting diseases of organ systems outside the liver, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; and with the ViaCyte, Inc. for designing allogeneic cell therapies derived from gene edited human stem cells for use in the treatment of diabetes type 1, diabetes type 2, and insulin dependent diabetes. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

