Analyzing BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) & Prothena (PRTA)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

56.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Prothena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International -60.87% -79.59% -20.43% Prothena -16,297.91% -38.98% -25.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioDelivery Sciences International and Prothena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Prothena 1 5 3 0 2.22

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Prothena has a consensus target price of $33.97, suggesting a potential upside of 204.37%. Given Prothena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prothena is more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prothena has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Prothena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $55.64 million 6.35 -$33.87 million ($0.73) -6.82 Prothena $950,000.00 468.25 -$155.65 million ($3.61) -3.09

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Prothena. BioDelivery Sciences International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prothena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Prothena on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer. The company also develops buprenorphine extended release injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a licensing and development agreement with Evonik Corporation and Meda AB. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Its discovery-stage programs include Tau for treating Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, frontotemporal dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and other tauopathies; Aß, or Amyloid Beta, a protein for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; TDP-43 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; and other products for neurodegeneration. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation to develop antibodies. Prothena Corporation plc was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.