Analysts Set National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Price Target at $38.83

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.58.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,005,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,861 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 22,820,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $586,481,000 after acquiring an additional 412,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,651,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -335.88, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

