Analysts Set Expectations for Metro, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James analyst K. Tyghe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins downgraded Metro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Metro from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$53.00 price objective on Metro and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.63.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$50.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Metro has a twelve month low of C$39.04 and a twelve month high of C$50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67. The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

