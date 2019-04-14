Analysts Set $27.00 Target Price for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED)

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 54.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.