Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (SP) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $45.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of SP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $766.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $377.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in SP Plus by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

