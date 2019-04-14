Analysts Expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.65. LegacyTexas Financial Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTXB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ:LTXB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 205,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $56,039.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $63,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,490 shares of company stock worth $2,196,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,895,000 after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 169,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

