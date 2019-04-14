Analysts Expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings. I.D. Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

In other I.D. Systems news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,119.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $31,355.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 393,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,953 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 362,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 286,924 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,284,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 16,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.85. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

