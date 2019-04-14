Analysts Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.32. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

