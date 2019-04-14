Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,150. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

