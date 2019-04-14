Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

