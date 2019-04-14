Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

