Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. FIG Partners upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

